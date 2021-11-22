Ispolink (ISP) Achieves Market Cap of $20.18 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00227896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00086097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,093,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.