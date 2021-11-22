Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) were up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

