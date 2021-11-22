ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

