Ixcoin Price Up 5.9% This Week (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,229,224 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

