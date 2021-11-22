IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 425,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 397,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

