Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 661,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,531. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

