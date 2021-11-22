Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.29. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

