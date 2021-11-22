James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 1,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

