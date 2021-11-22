Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.18.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.
About HOYA
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.