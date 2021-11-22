Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.18.

Get HOYA alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $166.27 on Monday. HOYA has a one year low of $109.02 and a one year high of $179.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.