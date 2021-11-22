Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $110.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,032 shares of company stock worth $2,468,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,769,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

