Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.59.

IR stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,053,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

