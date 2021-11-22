Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.14. 142,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,114. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

