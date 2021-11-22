John Tognetti Sells 77,588 Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$43,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,788,408.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, John Tognetti sold 9,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$4,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Tognetti sold 9,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$4,230.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Tognetti sold 22,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$12,100.00.

Constantine Metal Resources stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.81 million and a PE ratio of -31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

