Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.37. 67,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,498. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

