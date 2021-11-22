Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $161.75. 36,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $425.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

