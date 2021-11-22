JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank cut Varta from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

VARGF opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. Varta has a 1-year low of $127.11 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

