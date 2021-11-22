JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 650

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.91) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.98. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.