JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. JustBet has a market cap of $638,319.93 and $3,499.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.49 or 0.07225593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.57 or 0.99686063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.