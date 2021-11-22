Kalata (KALA) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.00 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Kalata has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $7.08 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalata has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.54 or 0.07263818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,688.71 or 0.99473933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

