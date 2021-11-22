Kava Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $715.51 million and approximately $87.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00008977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00239043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.72 or 0.00871775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 151,541,905 coins and its circulating supply is 141,604,406 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

