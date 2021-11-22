KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.8 days.

Shares of KBCSF stock traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $84.80. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.22.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

