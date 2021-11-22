Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

