Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $312,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 170,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

