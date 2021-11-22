Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €250.00 Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €250.00 ($284.09) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

HLAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($162.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €155.45 ($176.65).

HLAG opened at €219.60 ($249.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €200.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €189.17. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a one year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

