Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.90 ($207.84).

ETR:SAE opened at €157.80 ($179.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.54. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

