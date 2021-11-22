Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.90 ($207.84).

ETR:SAE opened at €157.80 ($179.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.54. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

