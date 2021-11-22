Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.70

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.70 and last traded at $191.94, with a volume of 1618982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.81.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

