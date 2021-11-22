Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Down 6.2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00. Approximately 213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.54.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

