KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KLA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 449.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLA stock opened at $422.38 on Monday. KLA has a 12-month low of $242.48 and a 12-month high of $426.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

