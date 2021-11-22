KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $255.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $211.29 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

