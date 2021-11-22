KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,909 shares of company stock worth $65,356,546. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

AMD stock opened at $155.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

