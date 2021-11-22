KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 4,230 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,315 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 173,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $62.38 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.