KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,137.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $917.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.06 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.