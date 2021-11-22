KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $61.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.