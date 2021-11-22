Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

