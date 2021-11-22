Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of KFY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 720,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

