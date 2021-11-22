Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT opened at $176.40 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $77.98 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

