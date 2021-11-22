Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,862 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

