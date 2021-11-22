Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

