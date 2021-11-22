Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

