Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

GSLC opened at $94.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

