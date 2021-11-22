Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.53. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 15 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.14%.
About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
