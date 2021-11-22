Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40. 728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $979.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

