Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40. 728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 133,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $979.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
