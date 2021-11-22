Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KUKE opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Kuke Music has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

