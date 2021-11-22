Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.