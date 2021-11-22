L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.58 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

