L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.58 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
