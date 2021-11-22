Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

