Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 4,691 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $646.70. 1,875,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $435.05 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.