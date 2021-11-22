Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $677.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

LRCX stock traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $652.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,074. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $435.05 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

