Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

LW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.71. 26,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

