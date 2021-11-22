Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.96 million and $468,639.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

